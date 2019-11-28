Smith scored a goal on his only shot and posted three hits against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

His shooting percentage sits at 9.1 percent, so this scoring pace is unlikely to continue unless he starts registering more shots on net, but Smith already has two goals and five assists. He hasn't recorded more than four goals or 15 points since 2013-14. Smith also has 34 hits in 23 games, putting him on pace for a career high in that category.