Smith generated an assist, two shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Bruins.

As he occasionally does, Smith was bumped from the blue line to the fourth forward line. The Rangers seem content with leaving Smith at forward even when all their skaters are healthy, although his ice time is limited in the bottom six. He has performed well in that role, though, as the 30-year-old now has four points and 23 hits through nine games.