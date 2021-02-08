Smith (upper body) will not suit up for Monday's tilt with the Islanders, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Smith will miss his second consecutive game with an upper-body issue. He's scored just one point in six games but hasn't earned a point since his first appearance of the season. The 32-year-old is questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston.
