Othmann, Alex Belzile, Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, Ben Harpur, Dylan Garand, Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Mackey, Victor Mancini, Tyler Pitlick, Matthew Robertson, Brandon Scanlin and Adam Sykora were recalled from AHL Hartford on Saturday.

Hartford was eliminated in three straight games by Hershey on Wednesday in the AHL Atlantic Division Finals. Othmann earned one goal and five points in 10 minor-league postseason outings. He had 21 goals and 49 points in 67 regular-season games for the Wolf Pack in 2023-24.