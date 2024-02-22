Othmann was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday.

Othmann made his NHL debut in January and played in three contests. While he was unable to hit the scoresheet, Othmann managed six shots on goal while averaging 9:05 of ice time. Othmann had 14 goals and 22 assists in 44 games with AHL Hartford before his recall. The Rangers are hurting up front, as Artemi Panarin and Jimmy Vesey are day-to-day with lower-body injuries. Should either one remain on the shelf, Othmann could garner a top-six role Thursday versus New Jersey.