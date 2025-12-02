Othmann was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.

The Rangers are dealing with a few injuries up front, which necessitated Othmann being promoted from the minors. The 2021 first-round pick has accounted for one goal, seven points, 29 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 15 appearances with the Wolf Pack this season. He also got into one game with the big club Oct. 26 in Calgary, logging two hits and a minus-1 rating in 12:31 of ice time.