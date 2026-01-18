Othmann scored his first NHL goal Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Othmann finished a 3-on-1 rush with a shot from the ride side. It took him 34 NHL games to get his first goal (three seasons). Othmann has been slow to develop, but that doesn't changes his toolkit. He brings speed, tenacity and skill, and he was once considered one of the top snipers of his draft class. The Rangers have a long history of failing to develop their young players, but this could be Othmann's time. President and general manager Chris Drury has made it clear that the Rangers are in retooling mode, which means they are focusing on core players while trading some who have been part of past successes. That may give Othmann a bigger role if he can light a fire under his game.