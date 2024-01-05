Othmann recorded five shots on goal, three hits and one blocked shot as the Rangers defeated the Blackhawks 4-1 in his NHL debut Thursday.

Othmann didn't look out of place in his first NHL action. Most of his 12:26 TOI was spent playing left wing in the bottom six, but the 2021 first-round draft pick (16th overall) also took a few shifts at right wing alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider while Blake Wheeler served a third-period fighting major. With Artemi Panarin and Kreider locked in as the left wings on the top two lines, Othmann's path to top-six minutes at his natural position is blocked, but the rookie should maintain a spot in the lineup with Tyler Pitlick (lower body) week-to-week and both Kaapo Kakko (lower body) and Filip Chytil (upper body) on IR.