Rangers' Brennan Othmann: Recalled from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
Othmann was recalled from AHL Hartford on Wednesday.
Othmann was sent down by the Rangers on Dec. 6, but he'll rejoin the NHL club after spending the past week and a half in the minors. He's made just one regular-season appearance in the NHL this year, logging two hits and a minus-1 rating in 12:31 of ice time in a loss to Calgary on Oct. 26. Othmann and Gabe Perreault will provide additional depth for the Rangers after Brett Berard and Jaroslav Chmelar were sent down Wednesday.