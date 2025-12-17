Othmann was recalled from AHL Hartford on Wednesday.

Othmann was sent down by the Rangers on Dec. 6, but he'll rejoin the NHL club after spending the past week and a half in the minors. He's made just one regular-season appearance in the NHL this year, logging two hits and a minus-1 rating in 12:31 of ice time in a loss to Calgary on Oct. 26. Othmann and Gabe Perreault will provide additional depth for the Rangers after Brett Berard and Jaroslav Chmelar were sent down Wednesday.