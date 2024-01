Othmann was called up from AHL Hartford on Wednesday.

Othmann has nine goals, 23 points and 31 PIM in 28 contests with Hartford this season. The 20-year-old was selected by the Rangers with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and has the potential to eventually become a top-line forward. His NHL debut might take place Thursday versus Chicago, though he'll likely be limited to a bottom-six role at this early stage.