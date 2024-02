The Rangers reassigned Othmann to AHL Hartford on Friday.

Othmann was recalled as Artemi Panarin (lower body) and Jimmy Vesey (lower body) were both game-time decisions. Panarin and Vesey managed to play versus the Devils, leaving Othmann as a healthy scratch. The 21-year-old Othmann was drafted 16th overall in 2021 and has 14 goals and 22 assists in 44 AHL games this season. Look for Othmann to crack the Rangers lineup next season.