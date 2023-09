Othmann (upper body) will play Tuesday against the Islanders in preseason action, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Othmann, who had been dealing with an upper-body injury, is slated to play alongside Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko in Tuesday's contest. The 20-year-old Othmann is competing for an NHL spot with the Rangers during camp, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he started the 2023-24 campaign with AHL Hartford.