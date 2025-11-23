default-cbs-image
Berard has been recalled by the Rangers from AHL Hartford, the team announced Sunday.

Berard has 35 NHL games under his belt, all of them coming last year. The 23-year-old has spent the entirety of this season with AHL Hartford, recording nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 17 games. During last season's time in the NHL, Berard had six goals and four assists.

