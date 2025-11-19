Berard scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Hartford's 3-2 overtime win over Springfield on Tuesday.

The goal was Berard's first of the AHL campaign. He's added seven assists, 40 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 15 appearances. Berard hasn't made a great impression so far in the AHL, which will likely make it tough for him to get a call-up without a significant improvement in his production.