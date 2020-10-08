Berard was drafted 134th overall by the Rangers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

The consensus on Berard is that he has a chance to be a pretty effective player for as long as his body holds up. The Rhode Island product is an exceptionally hard worker and plays every shift as if it's his last. That has endeared Berard to both coaches and teammates alike but it's difficult to sustain that style of play over the long term when you check in at 5-foot-9, 152 pounds. Berard is very comfortable doing the dirty work along the boards and in front of the nets for his teammates and that's a trait that should carry over to the professional ranks. New York is undoubtedly hoping Berard can add 20-25 pounds of muscle to his lean frame and keep up the aggressive style of play he is known for. He is a 2021-22 commit to Providence.