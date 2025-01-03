Berard scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Bruins.

The rookie kept the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and ripped it past Jeremy Swayman midway through the first period, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead. It was Berard's first career GWG, but his bottom-six role doesn't afford him many opportunities to get onto the scoresheet -- over 11 games since returning from an upper-body injury, he's managed two goals and three points with 19 hits, 18 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-7 rating.