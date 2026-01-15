Berard scored twice in AHL Hartford's 3-2 overtime win over Hershey on Wednesday.

Berard has three goals and one assist over four outings since his most recent demotion from the NHL. That's a good stretch for the 23-year-old, who still has a modest 13 points with a minus-13 rating over 24 AHL appearances this season. He's been shuffled between leagues a few times, so a strong run of play with Hartford could get him back to Broadway.