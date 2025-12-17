Berard was assigned to AHL Hartford on Wednesday.

Berard was recalled by the Rangers in late November, and he saw consistent time in the lineup during his time with the NHL club. He appeared in 11 games and was held without a point while logging 15 hits, nine blocked shots and six PIM. The 23-year-old should have ample opportunities to contribute for Hartford, while Brennan Othmann and Gabe Perreault were called up Wednesday.