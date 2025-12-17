Berard was assigned to AHL Hartford on Wednesday.

Berard has been with the Rangers since late November, and he logged consistent time in the lineup. He appeared in 11 games and was held without a point while posting 15 hits, nine blocked shots and six PIM. The 23-year-old should have ample opportunities to contribute in the minors. The Rangers also sent down Jaroslav Chmelar on Wednesday, while bringing up Brennan Othmann and Gabe Perreault.