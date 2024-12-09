Berard (upper body) is poised to return to the lineup versus Chicago on Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Berard will be back in action for the first time since Nov. 30 versus the Canadiens, a stretch of three games on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. In his limited NHL outings this year (four games), the 22-year-old winger has logged 12:33 of ice time per game while notching one goal, one assist and nine shots. Look for Berard to slot into a bottom-six role with his injury concern behind him -- though he's far from a lock to keep that spot ahead of both Jimmy Vesey and Jonny Brodzinski.