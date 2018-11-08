Rangers' Brett Howden: Active for Friday's game
Howden (upper body) will play Friday in a road contest against the Red Wings, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Following a one-game absence, Howden should reprise his role as the third-line center with Jimmy Vesey and Jesper Fast at his sides. The rookie is off to a great start to the season, as Howden owns three goals, six assists -- including a pair of power-play assists -- over 14 games.
