Howden contributed three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Howden was one of four Ranger forwards to top three minutes of shorthanded ice time, as offensive zone penalties plagued the Blueshirts in this one. The 22-year-old center's defensive contributions in this one were appreciated, but Howden's trending in the wrong direction offensively. He scored only 19 points in 70 games last season after totaling 23 in 66 games as a rookie, and Howden has a measly two points through 15 games this year. He's a favorite of head coach David Quinn and the Rangers are thin at center, so Howden's spot in the lineup is probably safe, but there's little reason to target him in any fantasy format.