Howden (knee) was activated from injured reserve and will play in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

He has missed the last 15 games dating back to January, but he's ready to bump Connor Brickley out of the lineup. The 20-year-old is still working to get his offensive game rolling, as he has just four goals,15 points and a suspect 41.5 Corsi For percentage in 48 games. Since he last played before the trade deadline, it's tough to project exactly where he'll slot into the new lineup.