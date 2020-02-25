Rangers' Brett Howden: Dropped down a level
The Rangers demoted Howden to AHL Hartford on Monday.
Over the last 14 games, Howden has recorded two points on six shots while averaging just 10:21 of ice time per game. It's unclear if he'll be recalled before Tuesday's tilt against the Islanders or if the team is looking to get him some more playing time in the minors.
