Howden (upper body) told Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post that his injury is "nothing serious" and he's just taking it "day-by-day".

Howden left Sunday's game versus Buffalo after being involved in a collision along the boards. The 20-year-old, at this point, is day-to-day, and his team will hope he returns sooner rather than later considering the young forward has tallied nine points in 14 games, including four assists in his last five.