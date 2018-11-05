Howden (upper body) told Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post that his injury is "nothing serious" and he's just taking it "day-by-day".

Howden left Sunday's game versus Buffalo after being involved in a collision along the boards. The 20-year-old, at this point, is day-to-day, and his team will hope he returns sooner rather than later considering the young forward has tallied nine points in 14 games, including four assists in his last five.

