Rangers' Brett Howden: Fine after leaving Sunday's game
Howden (upper body) told Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post that his injury is "nothing serious" and he's just taking it "day-by-day".
Howden left Sunday's game versus Buffalo after being involved in a collision along the boards. The 20-year-old, at this point, is day-to-day, and his team will hope he returns sooner rather than later considering the young forward has tallied nine points in 14 games, including four assists in his last five.
More News
-
Rangers' Brett Howden: Leaves game versus Buffalo•
-
Rangers' Brett Howden: Two points Thursday•
-
Rangers' Brett Howden: Secondary assist in loss•
-
Rangers' Brett Howden: Fifteen minutes on ice•
-
Rangers' Brett Howden: Scores beauty in Thursday's win•
-
Rangers' Brett Howden: Prospect dealt to Blueshirts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...