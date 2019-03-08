Rangers' Brett Howden: Gets first point since return
Howden dished out a helper to go with three shots and two blocks in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
Howden recorded his first point since Jan. 13, though there's a month-long injury absence mixed in during the drought. This was his third game back in the lineup, and now that the rookie center has the point monkey off his back, he can set his sights on ending a goal drought that dates back to Nov. 12.
