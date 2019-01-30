Howden will undergo an MRI on his injured knee, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Coach Dan Quinn already revealed that Howden will miss extended time because of the injury, but the scan should provide the team with a more definitive outlook on him moving forward. The Rangers rolled with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the last game against the Flyers, though Pavel Buchnevich also remains on hand as a 12th forward with Mats Zuccarello (foot) also expected to return.