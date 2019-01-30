Rangers' Brett Howden: Headed for MRI
Howden will undergo an MRI on his injured knee, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Coach Dan Quinn already revealed that Howden will miss extended time because of the injury, but the scan should provide the team with a more definitive outlook on him moving forward. The Rangers rolled with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the last game against the Flyers, though Pavel Buchnevich also remains on hand as a 12th forward with Mats Zuccarello (foot) also expected to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...