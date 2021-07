Howden (foot) secured a one-year contract from the Rangers on Friday.

By signing Howden, New York will have satisfied an additional Expansion Draft requirement, which could see Howden as a potential option for the Kraken. In 42 appearances this year, the 23-year-old center garnered seven points, 33 shots and 57 hits while averaging 12:34 of ice time. Regardless of where he is playing next year, Howden figures to serve as a bottom-six option making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.