Rangers' Brett Howden: Lands on IR
The Rangers placed Howden (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.
With Howden still on the mend, the Rangers needed the roster spot Thursday for the addition of Lias Andersson from AHL Hartford. Howden has hit the front end of his three-to-four week timetable, but there's been no news at this point to suggest he's nearing a return to the lineup. The Rangers have no reason to rush the 20-year-old pivot back into action with the team well out of the playoff picture, so the club will likely go a precautionary route.
