Howden (upper body) left Sunday's game against the Sabres and will not return.

Howden (upper body) had to be helped off the ice after a scary collision along the boards. An update on his status moving forward is likely to come after the game, however, the Rangers are calling their decision to hold him out as "precautionary". The 20-year-old, prior to leaving Sunday's contest, played 8:02 and tallied one assist.