Howden scored a goal on three shots and was plus-2 with four PIM in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Anaheim.

Howden scored his fourth goal of the year midway through the opening period, putting the Rangers up 2-0 with what proved to be the game-winning goal. He hadn't scored since Nov. 20 and was mired in a 15-game goal drought prior to Sunday's tilt. The 21-year-old sophomore has nine points in 35 games.