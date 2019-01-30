Rangers' Brett Howden: May be out a while
Coach Dan Quinn said Howden will be out "a little while" with a knee issue, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Howden left Tuesday's game versus the Flyers with a knee sprain and didn't return for the final two periods. Pavel Buchnevich will likely slot into the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Devils, but Quinn said they'll have a better update Wednesday.
