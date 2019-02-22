Rangers' Brett Howden: Not particularly close to return
Howden (knee) is 7-to-10 days away from a return, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Prospect Lias Andersson was called up from AHL Hartford on Thursday, and he mustered three shots on goal over 10:41 of ice time in the 4-1 loss. The Rangers figure to rely more on the Swede as long as Howden is out of commission.
