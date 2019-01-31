Howden (knee) has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and will be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks.

While it's not a worst-case scenario for Howden, the budding 20-year-old will miss some valuable experience while recovering. The Rangers sit on the periphery of playoff contenders, so there's a chance that the team will be realistically out of the running when he's scheduled to return. If that's the case, New York's brass will likely take a slow approach to ensure Howden is completely healthy.