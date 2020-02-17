Rangers' Brett Howden: Playing minimal role
Howden skated just 8:06 in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Boston, notching one shot and one hit.
Howden played just three more seconds than fellow fourth-liner Greg McKegg, who brought up the rear in terms of ice time. The 21-year-old Howden has seven goals after scoring six as a rookie last season, but he's stuck on seven assists in 58 games after dishing out 17 helpers in 66 games in 2018-19.
