Rangers' Brett Howden: Posts 23 points as rookie
Howden finished his rookie season with six goals and 17 assists in 66 games.
Howden got off to a strong start but went through a lengthy slump before finishing on a high note with five points in his last seven games. The 21-year-old pivot should have no problem making the big club out of training camp next season, as he also won a respectable 48.4 percent of his face-offs. Howden still needs to improve in his own zone, however, as evidenced by a minus-16 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...