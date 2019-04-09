Howden finished his rookie season with six goals and 17 assists in 66 games.

Howden got off to a strong start but went through a lengthy slump before finishing on a high note with five points in his last seven games. The 21-year-old pivot should have no problem making the big club out of training camp next season, as he also won a respectable 48.4 percent of his face-offs. Howden still needs to improve in his own zone, however, as evidenced by a minus-16 rating.