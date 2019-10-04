Howden scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Jets.

Howden pounced on a rebound in front to break a 4-4 tie with 4:09 to play. The second-year center got off to a hot start as a rookie before cooling down in the second half of the season, finishing with 23 points in 66 games. While he still needs to grow on the defensive side, Howden has good offensive instincts and could challenge Ryan Strome for the second-line center role if he can build on this strong start.