The Lightning traded Howden, Vladislav Namestnikov, Libor Hajek, a 2018 first-round draft pick and conditional second-rounder to the Rangers on Monday, with Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller heading the other way, TSN reports.

The marquee names in this big swap are Namestnikov, McDonagh and Miller, but Howden has prospect status as he originally was Tampa Bay's 2016 first-round (27th overall) draft pick. He's ripped through the junior circuit and fashioned four points through five games with the AHL's Crunch. The 19-year-old has a nose for the net and he should be fantasy relevant within a couple of years.