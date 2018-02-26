Rangers' Brett Howden: Prospect dealt to Blueshirts
The Lightning traded Howden, Vladislav Namestnikov, Libor Hajek, a 2018 first-round draft pick and conditional second-rounder to the Rangers on Monday, with Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller heading the other way, TSN reports.
The marquee names in this big swap are Namestnikov, McDonagh and Miller, but Howden has prospect status as he originally was Tampa Bay's 2016 first-round (27th overall) draft pick. He's ripped through the junior circuit and fashioned four points through five games with the AHL's Crunch. The 19-year-old has a nose for the net and he should be fantasy relevant within a couple of years.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...