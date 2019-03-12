Howden scored his fifth goal of the season in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Howden's tally tied the game at 2, but Leon Draisaitl would save the day for Edmonton in overtime. The rookie center has 17 points in 53 appearances this season, but also carries a minus-11 rating. He added three hits in the contest, bringing his season total in that category to 51.