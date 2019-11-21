Rangers' Brett Howden: Puts end to goal drought
Howden scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Washington.
The 21-year-old was left all alone in the slot late in the third period and converted a Chris Kreider centering pass for his first goal since Oct. 24, snapping a 10-game goal-scoring skid. The second-year NHLer is getting consistent minutes but isn't yet being counted upon to provide much offense in his bottom-six role.
