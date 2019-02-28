Rangers' Brett Howden: Return in sight
Howden (knee) hasn't been ruled out for Friday's clash with the Canadiens, though he's more likely to return against the visiting Capitals on Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Howden has missed the last 14 games and remains on injured reserve. The Rangers are out of playoff position and have no incentive to rush the forward back into the lineup, so keep the middle-six special teams contributor on the virtual pine or waiver wire.
