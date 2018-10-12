Howden scored his second goal of the season on his lone shot while finishing with a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over San Jose.

Howden tied it 1-1 in the first period with a beautiful backhand that first went through his own legs and then through the legs of Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell. He could have had more shots on net but repeatedly opted to try to set up teammates in close. The 20-year-old forward's effort didn't go unnoticed by coach Dan Quinn, as Howden was moved into a top-six role as the game progressed and finished second among the team's forwards with 17:34 of ice time.