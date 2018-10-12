Rangers' Brett Howden: Scores beauty in Thursday's win
Howden scored his second goal of the season on his lone shot while finishing with a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over San Jose.
Howden tied it 1-1 in the first period with a beautiful backhand that first went through his own legs and then through the legs of Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell. He could have had more shots on net but repeatedly opted to try to set up teammates in close. The 20-year-old forward's effort didn't go unnoticed by coach Dan Quinn, as Howden was moved into a top-six role as the game progressed and finished second among the team's forwards with 17:34 of ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...