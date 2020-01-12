Howden scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 with two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss at St. Louis.

Howden's line was a bright spot for the Rangers, producing both Rangers goals. Howden's goal midway, his sixth of the year, brought New York to within 3-2 midway through the second period. The 21-year-old has just 12 points in 44 games this season and figures to remain penciled into a bottom-six role.