Rangers' Brett Howden: Scuffling since injury
Howden was held to one shot and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Senators.
Howden hasn't been the same since missing one game due to an upper-body injury earlier in November. The rookie posted nine points in 14 games prior to the injury, but he has just four points in 11 games since.
