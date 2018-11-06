Rangers' Brett Howden: Set to miss clash with Canadiens
Howden (upper body) will not play Tuesday versus Montreal, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Rangers head coach, David Quinn, sounded optimistic about Howden's status moving forward. Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Quinn gave the impression that the young forward may only miss one game. Still, Howden is clearly less than 100 percent and in need of time off. Luckily, after Tuesday's home contest, he'll get the benefit of two days off before the Rangers travel to Detroit.
