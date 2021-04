Howden notched a shorthanded assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Howden took part in a scrambled faceoff, with the loose puck squirting out to Kevin Rooney, who scored into an empty cage. The 23-year-old Howden has two helpers in his last five outings. He's up to seven points, 54 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 40 appearances overall in a limited fourth-line role.