Rangers' Brett Howden: Suffers knee sprain
Howden has a knee sprain and will be re-evaluated Wednesday.
Howden was forced to the locker room after a hard hit but returned almost immediately, but he didn't appear on the bench to start the second period. If he can't go for Thursday's game versus the Devils, expect Pavel Buchnevich to enter the lineup if Mats Zuccarello (foot) isn't ready.
