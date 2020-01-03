Howden notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Howden picked up the secondary helper on a Kaapo Kakko goal in the second period. In 40 games, Howden has 11 points, 42 shots on goal, 42 hits and 39 blocked shots. The Calgary native does a little bit of everything in a third-line role, but not enough of any single thing to warrant much fantasy interest.