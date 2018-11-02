Rangers' Brett Howden: Two points Thursday
Howden recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.
The rookie made an impact in all phases of the game, skating 2:59 on the power play and 1:32 shorthanded among his 17:52 of ice time. Howden was also a key contributor in the face-off circle with 10 wins on 17 draws, providing some key possession for his team while first-line center Mika Zibanejad won only two of his 13 draws. The crown jewel of last trade deadline's deal sending Ryan McDonagh to Tampa Bay is already paying dividends for his new club.
