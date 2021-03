Howden (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's game versus the Sabres.

Howden didn't participate in Monday's morning skate and will sit out for the second time this season. The 22-year-old got off to a slow start with just two points through the first 25 games, but he has been heating up lately, scoring a goal and adding two assists over the last three contests. Julien Gauthier should slot into the lineup in Howden's place.